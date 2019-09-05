Information Provided by East Idaho News
A local company is offering a $15 hundred dollar reward after tools were stolen from a work van.
After returning from the labor day holiday weekend "Bell Hardwood Floors" discovered over nine thousand dollars worth of tools went missing from their van.
They believe the thief used something to pry open the "pop-open window" and unlocked the door.
The company says among the stolen items are personal tools owned by the employees.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office is investigating.
