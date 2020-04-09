Scammers are using every way possible to use the coronavirus to their advantage.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers of the top scams they've been seeing which are starting with fake phone calls, emails, and texts that say you may be able to buy products such as face masks that the government has been keeping a secret which is obviously false.
These messages and phone calls also lead into you giving them personal information so you can get your stimulus check - which is completely false as the IRS will never contact you by phone.
Scammers are also aware that many consumers are losing their jobs and are in need of employment and are sending fake emails with jobs you could do from home that promise you money if you accept the job.
Once you accept it and set-up direct deposit, scammers will actually try to deposit a fake check and ask you to wire them the difference resulting in you losing money.
Jeremy Johnson, Marketplace Manager, BBB said, "Be cautious of anything that you're engaging in and giving personal or financial information because a lot of what we're seeing out there is coming from untrustworthy people and it's not a true offer."
You should also only click on links in your emails from verified senders and not a scammer impersonating a financial institution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.