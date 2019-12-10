Toys For Tots is in full swing this holiday season and they need your help.
The Marine Corps League coordinates Toys For Tots across Southeast Idaho and serves over 3500 children with toys on Christmas Day across six different counties, and so far only has enough donations for half of that amount.
They have a need especially for gifts for teenagers such as remote control cars, fishing poles, makeup sets, curling irons, blow dryers, or electronics.
Melissa Hartman, Coordinator at Bannock County Veterans' Services said, "Santa needs to comes to everybody's house and sometimes Santa needs a little help and parents need a little help making sure that Santa gets there so it's the Marine Corps league here in Southeastern Idaho that makes sure Santa makes it to everyone's house."
You can donate toys this year through Christmas Eve at over 75 locations across Eastern Idaho which can be found on their website, including to KPVI at 902 East Sherman Street in Pocatello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.