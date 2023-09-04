Over the last 120 years, the Eastern Idaho State Fair has been bringing people together to enjoy life in our part of the state.
The fair, which is going on right now in Blackfoot, is not only a showcase for junior farmers and ranchers to show off their livestock, but it’s also a place to see amazing arts and crafts along with cakes and preserves.
Then there’s the fair food which ranges from fresh to fried creations.
Entertainment abounds with singing and dancing on the free stages to the Indian Relay Races, and featured acts on the grandstand stage.
“It is a reunion,” says EISF Executive Director Brandon Bird, “It's something that people are comfortable with because it's been around so long. There's a lot of great traditions here at the fair for families, and we look forward to seeing all of.”
Events coming up this week include three nights of the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo, comedian Jim Gaffigan on Thursday, country singer Walker Hayes on Friday, and the demolition derby on Saturday.
And don’t forget to stop by the KPVI booth on the west side of the fair each weekday for your chance to spin the Wheel of Destiny and win prizes.
