If you are planning on driving Interstate 15 tonight or tomorrow night, we have a traffic alert to tell you about.
The Idaho Transportation Department will be diverting northbound traffic onto U.S. Highway 91 Tuesday from 10:00 PM until Wednesday at 5:00 AM. During this time, girders will be placed at the new Northgate Interchange.
Drivers will exit Interstate 86 at Exit 61, the Chubbuck interchange, along Highway 91, and re-enter I-15 at Exit 89, the South Blackfoot Interchange. ITD will have traffic control set up at the Fort Hall interchange to divert traffic as needed.
Traffic control will continue from 10:00 PM Wednesday through 5:00 AM Thursday. Southbound drivers will be diverted to Highway 91 from Exit 89 and re-enter at Exit 61.
