It took most of the day, but a section of U.S. 26 near the Wyoming border has been cleaned up and traffic has resumed after a semi tipped over and blocked the road.
According to Idaho State Police, around 8:00 this morning, a semi-truck carrying insulation tipped onto its side completely blocking U.S. 26 at Milepost 395. The truck spilled its contents onto the road and around 3:00 this afternoon, one lane of traffic was reopened.
🚨ROAD BLOCKED🚨ISP is currently on scene of a crash US26 MP395, 7 miles west of the Wyoming border. Looks like the road will be blocked for awhile. Truck was hauling insulation. pic.twitter.com/scvq4X5Z05— Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) September 24, 2019
I.S.P. says that the clean-up is continuing and that drivers should expect traffic delays until the clean-up is complete.
