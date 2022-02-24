Traffic along northbound Interstate 15 between Blackfoot and Idaho Falls has been brought to almost a standstill due to an accident on the Interstate near mile marker 102.
Multiple police agencies are attending to multiple accidents in the area.
Visibility has been reduced due to the blowing and drifting snow.
