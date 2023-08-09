TRAFFIC ALERT: Idaho State Police is reporting that the southbound lanes of Interstate 15 are blocked due to a crash. This is at milepost 74.5 north of Pocatello near the Northgate Exit.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 74.5 Blocked Due to Crash
Matt Davenport
Matt Davenport
Matt Davenport
Lewis Conrad
Deanne Coffin
Deanne Coffin
A bad hair day on tap...
Matt Davenport
Deanne Coffin
Matt Davenport
Deanne Coffin
