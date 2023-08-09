Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 to 35 mph expected. * WHERE...American Falls Reservoir. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes, especially the American Falls Reservoir, should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&