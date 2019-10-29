Update from ISP:
US20 is back open after Idaho State Police cleared multiple slide offs. There is still blowing and drifting snow and Idaho Transportation Department has plows working in the area. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving through the area.
Original story:
Idaho State Police is currently blocking traffic on US20 at milepost 293 due to multiple slide offs and difficult road conditions in the area from the winter storm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.