Traffic Expected to Increase for Memorial Day

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the Idaho Transportation Department is expecting an increase in drivers on the road.
With Memorial Day being the unofficial first day of summer, ITD is expecting an increase on travel and consequently crashes.
And with the state now slowly lifting the stay-at-home order many will want to spend the weekend outdoors.
Aubrie Spence, Public Information Officer with ITD, had this to say about the traffic increase.
"We've seen a huge increase in traffic each week, as Idaho's rebounded, as we continue to open in phases. We're not sure what that means for Memorial Day. Are we going to see the same numbers as we've seen in years passed? We're not sure, but we're definitely seeing an upward trend as we keep going."
Be sure to stay safe on the road this holiday weekend by giving yourself enough time to reach your destination.
