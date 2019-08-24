On Tuesday, a building collapsed outside of Chubbuck severely injuring one man and killing another. Now, the community is rallying together to help.
Tuesday afternoon, the North Bannock County Fire District's new station collapsed during construction. Houston Briscoe of Blackfoot was severely injured and Ben Galo of Pocatello died from the accident.
Briscoe is currently being treated for his injuries at a Utah hospital. Many members of his family have traveled down to be by his side and are raising efforts to help the Galo family.
The Briscoe family says Galo was known for helping others and now it's time to help his family.
Houston Briscoe's uncle Todd Briscoe says, "He'd [Galo] just come home and sat down and told his wife how exhausted he was, and somebody called and needed their lawn mowed. He jumped right up and mowed their lawn. He was just that kind of guy."
Todd Briscoe says Ben Galo was one of his best friends. The family is hopeful for Houston's recovery and is stepping in to help the Galo family in any way they can.
Galo leaves a wife and five children.
The Briscoe family says the any kind of support, whether it be moral or financial, is welcome at the time and has set up a Venmo account for the Galo family.
To make a donation to the Galo family, go to https://venmo.com/thegalofamily
