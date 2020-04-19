Information Provided by Bannock County Sheriffs Office
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a stolen flatbed trailer. The trailer was stolen sometime between 3/26/20 and 4/1/20. The trailer has Idaho license plate 9655TG. The trailer is 16’ long and has unique Sandblasting Equipment mounted on the trailer. There are also two large lockable storage boxes. This trailer and equipment is valued at over $55,000. The photograph is of the actual trailer and equipment. If you have any information as to the location of the trailer please contact Detective Casey Craig at 208-236-7145.
