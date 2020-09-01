"A huge problem on national forest land is people leaving human waste."
As inexperienced visitors enjoy the trails and beauty of Idaho this season the issue has become quite a problem.
Sarah Wheeler, Public Affairs Officer for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, mentions that there has been an increase in reports this year.
"We definitely had a lot of reports coming in throughout the summer and particularly now we've seen a large increase in user reported issues out there."
This issue not only makes the trails unsightly but also poses a health risk for the environment.
Health risks such as water pollution and drinking water contamination can occur.
Wheeler, explains how proper disposal helps keep us safe.
"It minimizes the possibility of spreading any kind of disease. In addition, when you bury it in the right places it maximizes the rate of decomposition which is something that we're very interested in having done out there."
Proper disposal can come in many forms.
The most important rule is that you are not using the bathroom within 200 feet of a waterway, trail, or trailhead.
Digging a cathole is one of the most common ways to use the bathroom outdoors, but digging to a certain depth is vital.
Wheeler said, "You want to dig a hole 6 to 8 inches deep and do your thing and then you can disguise that cat hole when you're done. So cover it back up, pack up your toilet paper preferably and that way its not left for an animal to dig up or for someone else to find."
But if digging a cathole is not possible due to an area being too rocky.
The pack it in, pack it out principle should be followed and you should carry out your own waste.
While there have been some unfortunate incidents, Wheeler wanted to thank those who have been following the rules.
"So we do appreciate those extra steps those individuals are taking and the good stewards of the land that they are being."
To learn more about the Leave No Trace program click here.
For more information on the Leave No Trace principles click here.
