Idaho State Police:
On Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11:21 p.m., Idaho State Police investigated a crash involving a train off of Blaser Highway, just north of Lava Hot Springs.
Christopher Kirk, 29, of Pocatello, ID, traveling in a 2008 Dodge Pickup, was attempting to cross the railroad tracks just north of Broxon Road and Blaser Highway. Kirk failed to locate the crossing and his truck became high-centered on the tracks. After Kirk exited his vehicle, a train collided with the Dodge, pushing it approximately 500 feet from the crossing.
No one was injured in the incident.
This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.