A train crossing has reopened in Roberts after a truck hit a train Thursday morning.
According to Jefferson County Dispatch, they received a call from Union Pacific Railroad just after 7:00 a.m. A Ford F-150 hit the side of a train at the intersection of 2884 East and State Highway 48. There were no injuries. The highway was blocked as crews assessed the damage, it has since reopened.
An investigation is underway.
