One of the City of Pocatello Sanitation Department’s busiest times of the year is almost here.
Due to the observance of the Christmas holiday on Wednesday, garbage and recycling collection following the holiday will be delayed by one day. Residents are asked to place their autocarts out for collection by 7 a.m. the day after their normal collection day. Residents with a Wednesday pick up are asked to place their autocarts out on Thursday; Thursday collection will happen on Friday; and Friday will occur on Saturday. The collection schedule will also be delayed by a day the week of December 30 due to the observance of the New Year’s Day holiday Wednesday, January 1.
From December 26 through December 31, the department will offer its special holiday pickup to accommodate the overflow that comes with the season. Residents are asked to place their extra bags and boxes in the same location as their regular garbage collection.
Citizens are being reminded not to place their Christmas trees out with the extra trash. Starting December 26, the City will be providing drop boxes for tree disposal. The tree boxes will be removed the morning of January 9. The City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department will chip the discarded trees for use as ground cover.
Christmas tree drop boxes can be found at City Hall-911 N. 7th Ave., Rainey Park-900 South Arthur Ave., and near the entrance to Sister City Park on Pocatello Creek Road. Officials would like to remind residents to remove all ornaments before discarding their trees.
If you have any questions about the collection schedule, extra pickups, or the Christmas tree collection program, please contact the Sanitation Department at 208-234-6192.
