The City of Moscow held a tree lighting ceremony on Thursday to honor the students who were murdered near the University of Idaho in November.
Many wrote messages of support on cards and hung yellow roses on the winter wonderland tree.
The tree was located in Friendship Square in a show of community support for the families and in remembrance of the four young lives that were taken too soon.
According to a coroner, the four students were all stabbed multiple times and were likely asleep when the attack began.
So far, a suspect has not been named in connection with the quadruple homicide.
