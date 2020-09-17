The Bannock County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from a resident of a man, as seen here, entering property and removing Trump 2020 signs.
"I started with seven signs total, and I'm down to three. So far they've taken signs on three different occasions," says Kelly Woods, a retired military veteran.
Woods also said this isn't the first time it's happened.
"This is the third incident in a week and a half," says Woods.
The retired veteran added he's had to reinforce the signs every time, with objects like fishing line, stakes, and hooks.
"On Friday evening the first batch got stolen, Saturday evening I caught and chased off people trying to steal them."
"My initial thoughts when I see the signs gone is you're disappointed of course because you hope that people have respect for your own views."
Woods did keep in mind that something like this could happen. In fact, he suspected it to.
"When I originally bought them, the signs, I suspected that they would be taken," the veteran added.
But the Pocatello resident says just because his views might be different to what another believes, it doesn't give a person the right to invade someone's property.
"We can have different views, but to disrespect someone else's property to destroy it stuff like that, you don't have a right to do that," said Woods.
