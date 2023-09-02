It may still feel like summer outside, but there is a place in southern Idaho that feels like winter all year.
Southern Idaho is known for its lava tubes. The Shoshone Ice Caves are located about 40 miles north of Twin Falls. They contain about 20,000 tons of ice, and the ice stalagmites as well as other geomorphic features are changing year-round. At its warmest, the cave is about 30 degrees Fahrenheit, and during the winter, the cave can drop to around 20 degrees.
Approximately twelve thousand years ago, a thirty-mile-long lava tube was created when the nearby volcano Black Butte erupted. In 1884, a ten-year-old boy discovered the Ice Caves. Sections of the lava tube had collapsed, and in doing so, a cave with just the right geometry and airflow for ice formation was born.
Although refrigerators now mean that the town of Shoshone is no longer the only place nearby to get a cold beer during the summer months, the caves are still worth a trip. With a length of 1700 feet, a width of 50 feet, and a height of 45 feet, they are the largest known lava ice caves. From May through September, tours of the caves are given. Visitors can register online for a tour or simply walk up. About 25,000 to 30,000 people visit the site every year. Weekends can be very busy, and making a reservation beforehand is suggested. A tour takes about 45 minutes to complete.
The caves aren't the only thing onsite. While waiting for your turn to enter the depths, you can visit the museum, smash a few geodes, or look for gems using the sleuth.
