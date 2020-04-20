Truck Drivers Talk About Their Experience Through the Covid-19 Pandemic

Truck drivers across America made their way through McCammon over the weekend.
KPVI’s Deanne Coffin met up with a few of them to find out what their experience has been like through the Covid-19 pandemic.
Truck drivers from all across the country were greeted with a free barbecue lunch as they made their way through the Gem State to deliver much needed supplies to stores everywhere.
Local truck driver Seth Peterson says he drives truck for Western Transport out of Idaho Falls.
“It’s been kind of crazy. I can tell you it’s been a lot of miles, a lot of hard work and just pushing as hard as you can,” says Seth Peterson, Local Truck Driver.
But through all the miles he says he feels appreciated.
“Especially at like your local truck stops or more of the smaller truck stops around. You pull in and you could just kind of feel that you’re welcome there and that you’re appreciated for doing what you’re doing and even just your shippers and receivers, when you come in they say thank you and that they appreciate you and it just makes you feel good about what you are doing,” says Peterson.
As the truck drivers roll down the highway, they say they are what keeps America rolling.
“It’s been amazing to be able to help out people, bring food for people to be able to cook, you know, feed us all that, bring it for the stores and so forth and it’s good to see how people see us as heroes and depend on us more, not only just medical workers and fast food workers and all that stuff, it’s good to show that we keep America rolling, because America can’t survive without truck drivers,” says Chris Bines, Truck Driver.
A truck driver from Texas says he left a family behind to get food, water, and medical supplies delivered.
“I drive all night just to make sure I can get this stuff to these people, you know because if I don’t get it to them, then they don’t get it,” says Leon, Texas Truck Driver.
“Keep putting down the miles and keep staying safe and we’ll get through this all together,” says Peterson.
