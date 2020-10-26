A recent study revealed that trust in government has gone down, especially with some of the events this year.
A study done by a research agency in Chicago analyzed certain online search terms by state with "Deep State" being the top search term across 15 states.
33% of Americans wound up revealing they don't have faith and trust in this year's election process either.
Locally in Idaho, the most common search term in relation to government was "liberal lies" and residents were more positive about government.
58% of Idaho residents felt that local leaders cared about the people when making decisions.
Matt Zajechowski, Content Strategist at Digital Third Coast said, "75% of the people that we surveyed said that they had trust and confidence in the election process so that was 33% at a national level so almost double that in Idaho so Idaho residents a lot more confidence in the election process."
Idaho residents were split by 50% in both ways as to whether or not local government is handling the pandemic correctly.
For more information: https://notfreeamerica.com/distrust-in-government/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.