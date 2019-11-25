Thanksgiving is only a few days away and a nice turkey dinner is on everyone's minds; but what about turkey fryer fires?
Firefighters and paramedics are waiting around as the oil in the turkey fryer is warming up and with thanksgiving coming up you don't want them coming unexpectedly either. According to the National Fire Prevention Association, cooking fires are on the rise this time of year.
Kim Stouse, Community Relations Education Specialist at Pocatello F.D., told KPVI about why deep frying a turkey isn't the best.
"You know turkey fryers are prevalent enough across the nation that the national fire protection association discourages the use of turkey fryers, so they really recommend just the traditional oven type convention of cooking them."
If you are still planning on using a fryer to cook your turkey, here are some tips on how to safely deep fry your bird.
Stouse, listed out some tips about how to cearefully and successfully deep your thanksgiving dinner.
"Just making sure that you stay out there with them, that you're not over filling your oil, making sure that the temperature doesn't get too hot, making sure that you dry your turkey off appropriately, and then not using any water to cool the oil down cause oil and water do not mix; and the biggest thing to is making sure you're doing it in an open clear area where there is nothing that if it should catch fire that it is going to catch anything adjacent too it on fire."
While family usually isn't a risk in creating fires they can be a distraction during the holidays.
Heather Richards, Marketing Manager at ServPro Pocatello/Blackfoot, told us about how easily one can get distracted. "It's easy to get distracted during the holidays your with family not paying attention to what you're doing sometimes, oh the fryer is good it's going the turkey is cooking you go off hangout with the family maybe playing some games and leave it unattended as you seen there the flare up can happen and if you're not ready for it. It can be absolutely disastrous."
An over cooked turkey is one thing, an over cooked house on the other hand is never any good. Holidays should be experienced with joyous memories not bad experiences.
Here is a quick safety tips sheet from the NFPA on thanksgiving: https://www.nfpa.org/-/media/Files/Public-Education/Resources/Safety-tip-sheets/ThanksgivingSafety.ashx
You can find out more information on fire safety by visiting their website: https://www.nfpa.org/
