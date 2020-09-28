Twin Falls High School Principal, Dan Vogt, died suddenly on Saturday night.
According to information sent out by the district, Vogt passed away at his home with his wife by his side. No cause of death has been given.
Vogt first started working in the Twin Falls School District in 1993 as a high school government teacher. He was also a football, basketball and baseball coach at TFHS.
After working for a time as a counselor at Jerome High School, he came back to TFHS as the vice principal in 2006. He was promoted to principal in 2014.
"Recovering from this loss will take time and as a district, we hope we can help the TFHS community with support and care," said Superintendent Brady Dickinson in a statement. "We ask that the community respect the privacy of Dan’s family. We will be working to ensure that additional counselors will be available for students and staff members on Monday morning."
On the Twin Falls school district website, students and staff were asked to wear "Bruins Blue" on Monday in Vogt's honor.
A post on Facebook from the Jerome Tigers also encouraged students at Jerome High School to wear blue on Monday.
In the post, the group wrote: "Tiger Nation is truly sorry for the loss and our thoughts and prayers are with Twin Falls High School and Mr. Vogt's family. Some things are bigger than rivalries."
Dickinson said Ryan Nesmith will be the high school's interim principal for the remainder of the school year.
