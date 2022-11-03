While there may not have been a billion-dollar winner in Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot, two people will not walk away empty handed with two of the tickets that were purchased in Idaho.
The drawing produced two $100,000 winning tickets that were purchased in the Gem State, one in Ada County and one in Oneida County along the Idaho-Utah border.
“Every time someone plays Powerball in Idaho, someone, somewhere is benefiting. Whether it is our public schools, players winning prizes, or retailers earning commissions, every play pays,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director.
Overall, there were 24,570 winning tickets sold in Idaho for a total of $426,376.
Over the last seven days, the Idaho Lottery estimates revenues from this Powerball jackpot run has generated $1.89 million for public education in the Gem State.
Saturday’s jackpot now stands at $1.5 billion.
