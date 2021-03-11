On Wednesday, two winning Idaho Powerball tickets were only one number away from winning the jackpot.
According to the Idaho Lottery, two winning tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Twin Falls County and Franklin County. Both matched the first four of five numbers, leaving them only one number away from the $155 million jackpot.
There were also 4,190 other winning tickets in the drawing, worth more than $30,000.
“Powerball is the single most recognized brand for the Idaho Lottery and we remain one of the luckiest jurisdictions in the country for winning,” said Jeff Anderson, Idaho Lottery Director. “We encourage everyone who played Powerball last night to check their tickets carefully for winners and sign their tickets before presenting them for payment.”
Because there was no jackpot winner, the Powerball Jackpot for Saturday night's drawing is now $169 million.
The winning numbers for the Mar. 10 drawing were 17, 18, 37, 44, 53, and the Powerball 18.
Powerball as a stand-alone game contributes an average of $14 million in dividend revenue to the State of Idaho for the benefit of Idaho public schools and buildings each year.
