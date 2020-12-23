Two people are dead after after two vehicles collided head-on on U.S. 91.
Early Wednesday morning, 39-year-old John Hamann of Pocatello was southbound on U.S. 91 near Stock Trail Road when his vehicle crossed the center line and collided head on with a vehicle that was being driven by 60-year-old Tena Silveira also of Pocatello.
Both drivers died at the scene of the accident.
Highway 91 was closed for about 3 hours and traffic was re-routed during the investigation. The accident is still under investigation by the Fort Hall Police and Idaho State Police. No further information will be provided at this time.
