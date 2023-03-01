Two people were arrested in Pocatello Tuesday after leading police on a chase that started near Idaho State University.
According to Pocatello Police, it began a little after 5:00 p.m. when a patrol officer tried to pull over a vehicle on South Fifth near I.S.U.
When the vehicle failed to stop, police began pursuing the vehicle into the residential area of North Johnson Avenue and onto West Bonneville Street which is a dead end.
The two occupants then tried to flee on foot, police were able to capture them.
27-year-old Cade Miller of Fort Hall and 25-year-old Alme Otto of Pocatello were arrested, both already had warrants out for their arrest.
Miller is facing new charges of Eluding an Officer, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle, two counts of Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Otto is facing two charges of Illegal Possession of a Financial Transaction Card and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
Both Miller and Otto were arraigned on Wednesday and their preliminary hearings are scheduled for March 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.