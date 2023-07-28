A police standoff at an Idaho Falls hotel ended peacefully Friday afternoon after a man and women were taken into custody.
Idaho Falls Police received a call from the Hilton Garden Inn on Lindsay Boulevard around noon that a guest was acting erratically.
When officers arrived, a woman, identified as Madison Salisbury told them she was armed with a gun and had a hostage and that she would harm officers if they attempted to enter the room.
Multiple officers and the SWAT Team responded. The woman refused to come out, so officers breached a window and discharged gas.
A short time later, a man who was with the woman exited the hotel and was taken into custody, he has been identified as Zachary Melton.
The woman was placed on a stretcher as a precaution, she was taken into custody and the situation was resolved by 4:10 p.m. Both were charged with Trespassing and Resisting or Obstructing Arrest.
