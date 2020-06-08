Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 32 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...THE SNAKE RIVER PLAIN AND ARCO DESERT. * WHEN...UNTIL 8 AM MDT TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&