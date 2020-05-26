There were not one, but two lucky moments in eastern Idaho over the weekend.
The Idaho Lottery says a $200,000 Powerball ticket and $97,000 Idaho Jackpot ticket was sold in Bonneville County on Saturday. The winning numbers for the Powerball were 2... 8... 18... 21... And 23 and the Powerball was 16.
The Idaho Jackpot ticket is a scratch game that's worth the second largest prize in the game’s five year history.
Lottery officials encourage everyone to check their tickets carefully and sign the back if they find a winning ticket.
