COVID-19 has impacted employees across many industries including one right here in Pocatello.
Amy's Kitchen in Pocatello has two confirmed coronavirus cases.
They are taking many different precautions to ensure the safety of the plant and its employees.
Employees must have their temperature taken before entering the facility and anyone with an elevated temperature is not allowed inside and must see a doctor.
If coronavirus is suspected, they are not allowed to return to work until cleared by their doctor.
In the facility, they are changing the way they make food so that there is more space on the line to promote social distancing.
There are physical barriers such as a plastic screen or a curtain in between employees if social distancing is not possible.
Deep cleanings of the facility are done on a daily basis and masks and safety goggles must be worn at the plant.
Norma Mery, Plant Manager, Amy's Kitchen Pocatello said, "Remind employees to stay vigilant as they leave the plant and in their daily lives at home because as things open up more in Idaho we think that the risk of bringing something in has increased."
Additionally, employees are encouraged to wash their hands throughout the day which usually winds up being about 10 to 12 times per shift.
Masks and hand sanitizers are also being given to employees to take home and use when outside in the community.
