Idaho Falls Police and SWAT blocked off parts of Wintergreen Avenue and Huckleberry Lane in Idaho Falls Thursday afternoon while responding to a disturbing phone call. Today, the police department is releasing information on what happened.
Idaho Falls Police Captain Jeremy Galbreaith says, "Yesterday afternoon shortly before 1:00 p.m. Idaho Falls Dispatch were notified of a suspicious incident. The caller reported a concerning conversation."
Dispatch contacted Idaho Falls Police who Galbreaith says, "Responded and quickly gathered enough information to be concerned that a serious crime had occurred."
Officers made multiple attempts to contact those inside the house without success.
From there SWAT was called and Galbreaith says, "The SWAT team quickly assembled and made multiple attempts to contact anybody inside the residence, but again had no luck making contact."
A team entered the house and found to people who appeared to be dead.
Paramedics were brought in and Galbreaith says, "No lifesaving measures could be taken."
After that, detectives secured a warrant and began the investigation.
Galbreaith says, "The investigation is ongoing, but at this time all indications point to a murder-suicide."
Police found weapons on scene.
Galbreaith says, "Two firearms were found in the home and one of the firearms appears to be used as the weapon for both."
The family of both people, who police say were domestic partners, have been notified. The department released their names to the public.
Galbreaith says, "The deceased suspect is Alejandro Hernandez. He is a 60-year-old male. The victim is Rosaura Murillo. She is a 51 year-old-female."
The police department is pretty sure this is a murder-suicide and is not releasing any further information at this time out of respect to the families of the deceased.
Police say there is no current danger to the public.
