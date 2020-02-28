Weather Alert

...A WEATHER SYSTEM WILL BRING SNOWFALL TO THE REGION SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY... SOUTHEAST IDAHO WILL SEE A RETURN OF SNOWFALL AS A COLD FRONT SWEEPS IN FROM THE NORTHWEST. FROM POCATELLO TO REXBURG, ABOUT 1 TO 3 INCHES OF SNOWFALL ARE POSSIBLE THIS WEEKEND, WHILE THE EASTERN HIGHLANDS FROM DRIGGS TO PALISADES TO MONTPELIER WILL SEE ABOUT 3 TO 5 INCHES OF NEW SNOW. LOCALLY HEAVIER AMOUNTS UP TO 10 INCHES CAN BE EXPECTED IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SLICK TRAVEL AS SNOW ACCUMULATES ON ROADS.