On Sunday, it's the Chiefs versus the Buccaneers but right now, two local high schools are battling it out in their own version of a "Souper Bowl." It's a game that is played in the pantry rather than on the grid iron and aims to help feed those in need.
For students from Idaho Falls and Skyline high schools, it's the fourth quarter with just moments left before one team is crowned "Souper Bowl" champions.
"We're just here to mainly to help the community," says Idaho Falls Student Body President Crew Peterson. "That's what we're focused on, but we're also here to beat Skyline." Skyline Student Body President Ashley Fransen responds, "You know, there's been beef on Twitter and Instagram and all that, but it's all been in good fun."
Peterson and Fransen are team captains for both schools. The annual "Souper Bowl" started more than 15 years ago. While teams may not be aiming for touchdowns they are still looking to tackle food insecurity.
"Our student council room has been essentially a call center for the past few days," explains Peterson. "I would say we called 250 local businesses, so we're definitely trying to make a big push."
"We've had a lot of businesses that normally haven't donated step up and really and really help donate," states Fransen.
In the "Souper Bowl," the players are made up of student government and those buying tickets -- or rather, food items -- are local businesses, elementary schools and community members.
The goal is to make it to the end zone with at least 100,000 cans for the Community Food Basket. "We see it as our job to refill it and help our local community through what is an incredibly tough time for a lot of people," says Peterson. "It's been really good to start 2021 off with something that unites the community," Fransen adds. "You know, it may be a competition but it's really super uniting for a common, good goal."
With that attitude which has been perpetuated by all the students involved over the years, the "Souper Bowl" has become responsible for about one third of all food donations the Food Basket gets each year.
The clock runs out on Friday when a final count of all cans is completed and one school will claim the title of 2021 "Souper Bowl" champs. "It's kind of like the emotion bowl but charity work," adds Peterson. Fransen continues, "It's a really good, healthy competition for sure."
The schools are accepting donations through Friday. Monetary donations are welcome and every 50 cents counts as one can. You can contribute to help your favorite team win by clicking here.
