"I've learned that government can be very frustrating and rightfully so it should be," says Bannock County Commissioner Jeff Hough. "That was what the framers of the constitution intended. I've had to learn to deal with the political process."
Hough has worked as a Bannock County commissioner for a few months. Jeff Hough says he's been able to understand the role well.
And wants to continue identifying issues within the community that can be improved on, he says.
"Number one issue is economic development and I believe that that truly is it. I think we have a tremendous opportunity in Bannock County," says Hough.
Since Hough is the incumbent, his competitor is Lisa Alexander.
Alexander says the current commission is missing something in regards to finding solutions that work for everyone, like dealing with Covid in the community while keeping businesses open and holding events.
"We've got Covid and we need to be careful but it doesn't mean we have to cancel everything," says Alexander.
One of Hough's goals is to deal with minimizing property tax in the County, which according to Hough is number 2 or number 3 in the state for highest property taxes.
Alexander says her experience working with the Bannock County Election Officer taught her about county government and collaboration.
"I learned how important it is to have good working relationships but also to have a good attitude," says Alexander.
The two candidates see the role of commissioner as an opportunity to help the county they grew up in.
"I figured now is the time for me to put up or shut up and so I'm putting up I'm going forth to help the community that I love," says Hough.
And both are passionate about what the results will be come election day.
"I look at this as a way to serve the community an that is what governing is about. It's not about the position that you hold it's about serving the people," says Alexander.
