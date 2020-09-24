On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos recognized two Idaho schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020.
The recognition is given based on a school’s academic performance or the success of the school in closing learning achievement gaps among students.
Fairview Elementary School in Bonneville Joint District 93 was recognized as an Exemplary High Performing School.
According to the Idaho State Department of Education, Fairview Elementary has 71.9% of students who are proficient in English language arts and 72.3% are proficient in math.
Beutler Middle School in Dayton was the other Idaho school to receive a blue ribbon award. It was recognized as an Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing School.
Information from the state department of education shows 74.4% of Beutler students are proficient in English language arts, with 67.4% proficient in math.
SDE reports more than 40% of both of the school’s students come from an “economically disadvantaged background.”
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said in a statement. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
Idaho’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra also congratulated the schools on their achievements.
“Congratulations to the teachers, staff, and students at Beutler Middle School and Fairview Elementary School,” she said. “This recognition is the result of hard work and reflects a tireless commitment to the success of all students.”
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually on Nov. 12 and 13.
The program is in its 38th year and in that time, has given out more than 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
