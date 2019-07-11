The following is a news release from Idaho State Police:
On Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at approximately 8:06 AM, Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Yellowstone Hwy and W 65th S, south of Idaho Falls.
Lance Dabell, 53, of Rigby, was traveling eastbound on W 65th S in a 2008 GMC Sierra Pickup. Charlotte Frew, 58, of Blackfoot, was traveling westbound on W 65th S in a 2002 Jeep Liberty. Dabell was turning left onto Yellowstone Hwy to go northbound, and failed to yield to Frew.
Both parties were transported by personal vehicles to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Frew was wearing a seatbelt, Dabell was not.
The southbound lanes of Yellowstone Hwy were partially blocked for approximately one hour and twenty minutes.
