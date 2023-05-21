Two juveniles were air-lifted to the hospital after a roll-over accident.
It happened Friday just before 5:00 p.m. Sublette Road and Arkansas Road in Bannock County. A juvenile and a second juvenile passenger were traveling west-bound on Sublette Road in a Land Rover Discovery. The vehicle slid on the roadway and rolled.
Neither of the juveniles were wearing seatbelts and both were air-lifted to a local hospital. The road was blocked for about three hours.
Idaho State Police is investigating the accident.
