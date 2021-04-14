"It's really an emotional thing for me to step down in a way," says now Former Owner of Colonial Funeral Home, Jared Clinger.
Clinger has announced he's found a successor to take over the business.
It's a move he says is the right one.
"This is where my heart has been for three decades or longer," says Clinger.
The former owner has been part of Colonial Funeral Home in Pocatello for nearly 30 years.
But he says the time has come for him to retire. And he's found it in Brock Wilks.
"The confidence that he has in me to care for his families the way that he would is just incredibly humbling," says Wilks.
Wilks and Clinger have 20 years of working experience together.
It was actually Clinger who gave Wilks his first opportunity in the funeral home industry.
"I would hand-polish furniture, I would clean base boards, I would vacuum, I would clean the bathrooms," says Wilks.
After that and learning about the trade, Wilks went on to start WIlks Funeral Home in Chubbuck.
"He's serving families within his community. It's not somebody from far, far away that doesn't have an interest to Pocatello," says Clinger.
Clinger raved about what Wilks brought to the table saying he's the clear-cut choice to succeed him.
He believes they share the same values in offering help to the community when they need it most.
"It's incredibly humbling. It's a huge compliment to hear that coming from him and because we were in a mentor-student type of relationship," says Wilks.
With the merge, Wilks says it will provide for more staff development and training while combining the amount of funeral directors together.
Wilks will split his time between the two businesses to make sure everything runs smoothly, but from what the duo has said it seems the transition is going well.
"You want to have complete confidence and trust in who's helping you. I have that in who's succeeding me," says Clinger.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.