Two people are in jail and are now facing more charges after Bannock County Sheriff’s Office deputies served a search warrant on a McCammon home Tuesday.
Treyl Torres and Raschel Thomsen were taken into custody earlier in the week during a traffic stop where police found three pounds of marijuana in the vehicle.
Inside the house, investigators found 18 firearms, one identified as stolen, three pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 12 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cannabis THC concentrate, several loose prescription pills, scales, packaging material, and paraphernalia.
Detectives also found more than $57,000 in cash.
Both Torres and Thomsen are facing multiple drug related charges.
Their preliminary hearings are set for April 19 and 20 at the Bannock County Courthouse.
