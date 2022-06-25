Two moose had to be relocated after they were found relaxing at a local cemetery.
The two yearling cows were found near Mountain View Cemetery on the south end of 5th Avenue in Pocatello on Thursday. Idaho Fish and Game personnel darted the two moose and were able to relocate them to a remote region.
Fish and Game cautions the public to always give wildlife their space to avoid potentially dangerous encounters. Never attempt to approach, corral, or herd moose that wander into town, instead, contact Idaho Fish and Game for assistance.
Thursday’s moose report was the second one in a week. Idaho Fish and Game responded to a moose call on the West Bench on Tuesday.
