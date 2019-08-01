Two new businesses just opened up in ‘Old Town Pocatello.’
Both businesses are located inside Station Square.
‘Crafted, A Beverage Company’ has been serving up coffee and pastries for about a week now.
‘Poky Kids’ just opened their doors for the first time today.
They specialize in new and gently used clothing for kids.
“It’s very exciting because I feel like it’s kind of a start of something big here in ‘Old Town Pocatello,’ because we need to continue to grow this place,” says Miles O’Donnell, ‘Crafted, A Beverage Company’ Owner.
“It’s so exciting to come back now and be a business owner and see how much has been implemented and how revived and feeling just like positive energy downtown. I love it,” says Andrea Binggeli, ‘Poky Kids’ Owner.
The new coffee shop says they hope to be adding beer and wine to their place in the next month.
