From Southeastern Idaho Public Health news release:
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two new cases of COVID-19 in southeast Idaho (1 in Bannock County and 1 in Bingham County). This brings the total to 84 confirmed cases in southeastern Idaho. Twenty-seven of the 84 total confirmed cases have recovered from COVID-19.
- Patient is a female in her 30s from Bannock County. Patient is home recovering. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.
- Patient is a male in his 20s from Bingham County. Patient is home recovering. Patient had contact to a confirmed case.
SIPH will continue to monitor the situation closely and is working with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, city and county leaders, schools, emergency management, healthcare providers, and our community at large to help prevent the spread of this virus.
Prevention methods include:
- Follow Governor Little’s Statewide Stay-Healthy Idaho Order at rebound.idaho.gov
- Stay home if you are sick.
- Avoid people who are sick.
- Practice social distancing (6ft).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
- Cover your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Wear cloth face coverings in public places.
- Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
