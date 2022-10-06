The City of Pocatello once again has a complete council.
At Thursday night's council meeting, the other council members unanimously voted to confirm Brent Nichols and Corey Mangum to fill vacant seats 2 and 3.
Both were nominated for the job by Mayor Brian Blad after an application and interview process.
Nichols has a background in real estate, contracting, financial management and strategic planning.
“It is an honor to be one of Pocatello’s newest City Council members,” Nichols said. “Pocatello is a very special place. We are a community where neighbors help neighbors, where government works alongside businesses to drive economic prosperity, and where we all enjoy a good quality of life. I look forward to working alongside my fellow Council Members and City administration to identify how we can continue to build upon our community’s success.”
Mangum has more than a decade of experience in the banking industry and is currently a branch manager for Washington Federal Bank. He has also been involved with various community organizations.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to serve in such a great capacity and honored to be a contributor to building upon the wonderful legacy of the city of Pocatello, Idaho,” Mangum said.
Their terms take effect immediately and run through December 2023.
Last month, Gov. Brad Little appointed former Pocatello Police Chief Scott Marchand to fill the third vacant council seat and give the council back a quorum.
