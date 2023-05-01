Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 2:52 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2023, on SH-37 near milepost 31.5 in Oneida County.
A 40-year-old female, of Herriman, UT, was driving a GMC Yukon southbound on SH-37. A 49-year-old male, of Aberdeen, ID, was driving an Indian motorcycle northbound on SH-37. The GMC crossed into the northbound lane as struck the motorcycle head-on.
The motorcycle driver and his passenger, a 27-year-old female, of Boise, ID, were transported via air ambulance to a local hospital.
Both occupants of the motorcycle were not wearing helmets.
The roadway was for approximately 3 hours.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
