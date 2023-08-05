Two local people were arrested on Wednesday after police reportedly found them in possession of illegal drugs.
28-year-old Kataraina Merica was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, felony destruction of evidence and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
40-year-old Shane Strange was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
