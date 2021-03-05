Two people have been charged with Felony Grand Theft after allegedly taking a package from the front porch of a local family.
The incident happened last Friday on Satterfield Drive just minutes after a delivery service places packages near the front door.
Video shows a pickup truck pulling up to the house and a man walking up to the door and taking one of the packages.
Inside that package, over $1,500 in rare coins.
The family shared the video online and with the Pocatello Police Department.
On Saturday, police arrested 36-year-old Steven Fillmore and on Sunday, police arrested 36-year-old Tasheena Russom for their involvement with the theft.
Both have been charged with Felony Grand Theft and have been booked into the Bannock County Jail.
