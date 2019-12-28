Two people were found dead in Bingham County last night.
Bingham County Sheriff's Office says around 9:30 last night they received a call for a welfare check at a residence northwest of Blackfoot.
When officers arrived they could see a person sitting in a chair.
They had to breach the door so they could check on the people inside the house.
Officers found 45 year old Bevin Chippewa in a bedroom and it appeared he had been shot and killed.
Officers also found 50 year old Jeffery Phelps in a chair in the living room, that appeared to have committed suicide.
Detectives were called and it was determined that it was a murder-suicide.
Detectives are still investigating.
