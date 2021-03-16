Multiple first responder crews are being praised for their "heroic rescue" to save two people from a truck dangling over Malad Gorge.
An Idaho State Police trooper drove by the accident at 2:42 p.m. Monday afternoon.
According to Idaho State Police, witnesses said the truck was pulling a 30-foot camper trailer and lost control. The truck and trailer swerved into the right shoulder barrier, then went left where the truck slid along the guardrail before tipping over the bridge.
ISP said only the safety chain attached between the truck and trailer kept the truck from falling 80 to 100 feet down into the Malad Gorge.
The trooper who had pulled up on the accident called to the people inside the truck, who said they weren't hurt. The trooper and a Gooding County Sheriff's Deputy were able to get a set of chains from a semitruck driver and attach them to the truck for extra support until rescue crews arrived.
Air St. Luke's Magic Valley quickly transported a rope rescue team - Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team - to the scene. They were able to rappel down and attach a harness to each person inside the truck and raise them to safety.
They also rescued two small dogs that were inside the truck.
Police say the driver was a 67-year-old Garden City man and the passenger was a 64-year old woman, also from Garden City.
"This was a tremendous team effort that took a quick response and really showed the dedication and training of our community of first responders," said Capt. David Neth of the Idaho State Police District 4 in Jerome. "This is something we train and prepare for, but when it happens and people's lives literally hang in the balance, it takes everyone working together, and then some."
"I am just so proud of our team. It shows what all agencies including Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Air St. Luke's and St. Luke's Magic Valley Paramedics can do working together," said Chad Smith, Field Supervisor for Magic Valley Paramedics SORT and Flight Paramedic for Air St. Luke's.
All responding agencies included Gooding County Sheriff, Gooding County EMS, Gooding Fire Department, Gooding Rural Fire Department, Jerome City Fire Department, Air St Luke's, Idaho Fish & Game, Jerome County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police.
