Weather Alert

A cold front will move through the area Saturday night into Sunday bringing rain/snow and windy conditions. For the Snake Plain, 1 to 4 inches of snow is possible with this system. 1 to 2 inches is the most likely range. The higher amounts of 3 and 4 inches are not as likely with very low confidence for this to occur. Snow levels start high, 6000 to 6500 feet, with southerly flow ahead of this system and quickly fall to valleys floor. However, a lot of the precipitation will fall as rain for the Snake plain before dropping snow levels turning the precipitation to snow. Models are showing around a Trace to 1, with a low probability of 2 inches along eastern benches and the Upper Snake plain with this front moving through. Down low across the Snake Plain the more significant snow should occur between late morning and late afternoon with a convergence band moving down the Snake Plain from cold air filtering in from the north over the Montana Divide. 1 to 3 inches of additional snow could occur, especially between Rexburg and Pocatello. The Lower Snake plain and Marsh and Albion Highlands will be gusty as well with gusts of 30 mph likely. For the Southeastern Highlands and Teton Valley expect 2 to 6 inches of snow, mainly above 6000 feet. Expect breezy winds with gusts of 15 to 25 mph.