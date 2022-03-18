Two teachers in Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 received quite the surprise on Friday as they were honored with a very prestigious award.
It looked like a high school assembly, just like any other high school assembly. But this one had a very special purpose. Special guests at Highland High School on Friday included State Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra, Mayors Brian Blad and Kevin England, and Dr. Jane Foley who is the Senior Vice-President of the Milken Educator Awards.
“One teacher during his or her career has the power to positively influence thousands of young people’s lives,” said Dr. Foley.
The Milken Educator Awards celebrate, elevate, and activate the American teaching profession. And this assembly had a surprise up its sleeve.
“But one of the best teachers in the entire country out of three million teachers,” said Dr. Foley, “is here in your school.”
And with that, the 2022 Milken Educator Award went to...
“Dane Beorchia!”
Dane Beorchia is a career and technical education teacher at Highland. He teaches both entry-level and advanced classes in a state-of-the-art classroom. And with a check of $25,000 from the Milken Family Foundation, the assembly was a big surprise to Dane.
“This is amazing,” says a surprised Dane Beorchia, “we don’t get these kinds of opportunities as educators. I wouldn’t have assumed that it was going to go to me, you know as I was the last name I thought they were going to call because of how many good teachers there are in this building. We come to work every day and we try hard for the students and you know, this is nice. Go Rams!”
But, that wasn’t the only stop in School District 25 on Friday for the Milken Family Foundation as they also awarded a 2021 Educator Award to Chubbuck Elementary third grade teacher Tiffany Lemos.
Lemos uses a growth mindset, whole brain teaching, and visible learning strategies to improve student achievement. At an assembly Friday morning, she was also surprised with a $25,000 check from the foundation.
Both teachers join an elite group of educators across the country and can spend the prizes how they see fit. Over $400,000 has been awarded to over a dozen Gem State educators since Idaho joined the awards program in 2003.
You can learn more about the Milken Family Foundation by clicking here.
