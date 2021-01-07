The two teens who are responsible for the death of a Pocatello woman were sentenced Thursday.
19-year-old Dustin Alfaro will spend at least 22 years and up to life in prison and 18-year-old Isaac Angel Rodriguez-Romero received at least 27 years and up to life in prison.
Both were found guilty in October in the March stabbing death of 87-year-old Arlyne Koehler. Alfaro and Rodriguez-Romero made plea bargains that kept the Felony Murder charge and dropped Felony Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and a Weapons Enhancement.
Both waived their right to appeal.
